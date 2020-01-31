Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Sells 90,000 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDL Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,132,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 344,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,818,000.

BATS VLUE traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.22. 871,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

