Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,684,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 307,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,517,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $178.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,654. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

