MOAC Market Cap Tops $12.61 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One MOAC coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $8,894.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MOAC has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $13.77, $24.68, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

