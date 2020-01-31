Moffett Nathanson Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

