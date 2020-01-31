Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

