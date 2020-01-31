Monarch (MT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,720.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $70,397.00 and $39,720.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monarch has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monarch token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.94 or 0.02974842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,733,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

