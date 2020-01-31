Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,747,000 after purchasing an additional 222,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,391,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,264,000 after purchasing an additional 220,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 891,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,128. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

