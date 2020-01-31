MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Hits $968,014.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $968,014.00 and $54.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013593 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003144 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 181,169,667 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

