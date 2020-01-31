Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,650.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.16.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,846.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,811.90. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

