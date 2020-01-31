Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Monro updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.70. 32,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,368. Monro has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.