Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 1,656 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 41.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 447,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

Shares of FB traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. 809,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $584.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

