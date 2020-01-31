Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 7,679 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,088,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 72.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,437,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

