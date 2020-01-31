Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chevron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after acquiring an additional 327,631 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,799. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

