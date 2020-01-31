Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 6,261 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

VZ opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

