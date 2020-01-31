Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $31.98 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average is $121.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.