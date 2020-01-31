Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

