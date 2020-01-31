Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 3,245 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $65.32 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.