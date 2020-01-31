Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Moody’s’ score:

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $155.09 and a 1-year high of $263.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average is $222.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.