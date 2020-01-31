Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

INTC traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,571,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

