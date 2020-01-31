Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,716,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 866,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,574,000 after buying an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 764,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,397,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 737,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $178.47. 430,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,789. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

