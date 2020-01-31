Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heico by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Heico by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Heico by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Heico during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEI. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.22.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEI stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.32. 835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.56. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $82.36 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

