Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $11.84 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $143.18. 73,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,995. The stock has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

