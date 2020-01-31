Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.78 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,444.81. 415,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,002.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,400.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,274.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.