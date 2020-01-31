Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,223,964. The company has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

