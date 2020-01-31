Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $2,808,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

WHR traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.20. 83,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

