Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 68,615 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,615 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,799. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.