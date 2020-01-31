Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

IBB traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.72. 74,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,983. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.99.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

