Morgan Stanley Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $125.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Shares of DOV traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.16. 435,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,295,756. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1,664.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,330 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,131,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 50,089.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

