Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,128,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,794 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 251,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.