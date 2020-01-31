Morgan Stanley Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $251.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.42. 79,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,013. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $820,792.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $241,187.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

