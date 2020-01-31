Morgan Stanley Raises W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $342.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $342.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GWW. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.70.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $12.22 on Friday, hitting $300.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,152. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 472,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

