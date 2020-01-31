MovieBloc Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit.

