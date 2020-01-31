Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 471.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,145 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.34%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

