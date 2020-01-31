Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $274.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.20.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.10. Msci has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $293.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 512,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth $21,266,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

