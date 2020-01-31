Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $299.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $285.00 to $299.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.30.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $292.77 on Friday. Msci has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $293.08. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.10.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

