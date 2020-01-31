Msci (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

NYSE MSCI traded down $4.86 on Friday, reaching $287.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $293.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.93 and its 200-day moving average is $243.10.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Msci by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Msci by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

