MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Given News Impact Score of 2.56

News articles about MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MTN GRP LTD/S earned a media sentiment score of 2.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MTN GRP LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY remained flat at $$5.66 during trading on Friday. 68,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,984. MTN GRP LTD/S has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

About MTN GRP LTD/S

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

