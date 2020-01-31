Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Update

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $8,881,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $3,178,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $2,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,328. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

