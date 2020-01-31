Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.86 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $108.08 million and approximately $16.86 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00010762 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.75 or 0.05879259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 107,724,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,435,286 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

