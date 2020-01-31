Myriad Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,042.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 89.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,717,809,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

