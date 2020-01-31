Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 8.4% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Namecoin has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $3,529.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00005935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, Livecoin, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange and WEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

