Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0693 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $324,672.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,241,502 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.