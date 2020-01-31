Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,290. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $116.12.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.