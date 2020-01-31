National Bank Financial Analysts Give Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) a C$58.00 Price Target

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) has been given a C$58.00 price objective by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.03.

Shares of KL traded up C$1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$54.97. 2,629,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.23. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$38.80 and a 52 week high of C$67.87. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$503.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.73 million. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

