National Bank Financial Boosts Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$1.20

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.12.

Shares of TSE OBE traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.89. The company had a trading volume of 342,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.92.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post -1.6400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

