National Bank Financial Boosts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $55.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James set a $54.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 742,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,864. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.0% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 134,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

