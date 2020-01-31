National Bank Financial Cuts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$0.80

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.40. 601,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,359. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

