National Bank Financial Cuts Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target to C$0.65

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GXE. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of GXE stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.87.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

