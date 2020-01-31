National Bank Financial Downgrades Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Sector Perform

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

