National Bank Financial Downgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Underperform

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

